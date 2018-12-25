Coroner’s press release

CLARENDON COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE

PRESS RELEASE

December 25, 2018

TURBEVILLE – A 20-year-old Lake City man died late Sunday night in a single vehicle wreck on Salem Road in Clarendon County.

“Jackson Floyd died at the scene around 11:45 p.m.,” said Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock. “Mr. Floyd’s death was a result of head trauma.”

Information on the wreck can be obtained from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.