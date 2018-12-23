Chanukah or Hanukkah

By Rabbi Josef Germaine

A minor festival spelled by any other spelling is still the same festival, even though the correct pronunciation requires what seems to be a clearing of the throat with no apology needed. Why do I refer to it as a festival and not a “holiday” or holy day? Good question. Essentially all Jewish Holy days are those found in the Hebrew Scriptures, “The Old Testament.”

Chanukah, which begins the 25th day of the Hebrew month of Kislev (usually in December), is a historic event with references in the Book of Maccabees found in the Apocrypha, books written after the original Bible was canonized.

After Alexander the Great conquered Persia in 331 BC, Judea then came under his rule and control. His policy was to permit Judea and its inhabitants to continue the practice of the Hebrew faith without imposing Greek culture, or Helenization.

When Alexander died, his generals fought over the division of the kingdom. After a number of combative exchanges, Judea eventually fell under the rule of the Seleucids, particularly the Greek King Antiochus III. During his reign, the Hebrews were permitted to practice their faith without fear of imposed Helenization.

It was, in fact, his son, Antiochus IV, who violated the Temple of Jerusalem with pagan worship and the persecution of the Hebrews of Judea and Samaria. The practice of the Hebrew faith was prohibited, and thus the revolt of the Maccabees occurred. This resulted in the conquest of the Syrian Greeks and the re-establishment of the Hebrew kingdom, lasting 100 years until the Conquest by Rome. Despite these foreign incursions, Judea and Samaria always managed to maintain a Jewish presence.

Chanukah, as a festival, celebrates the success of this event for eight days. A special candelabrum is used with eight branches and a ninth used to kindle a candle for each night of Chanukah, beginning with one and so on.

Chanukah means rededication and cleansing of the second Temple in Jerusalem. It is a festive celebration with song and dance and of course special foods such as potato pancakes and/or donuts with oil as a key ingredient in their preparation. Yes, oil, because the Holy Menorah of the ancient Temple used oil in its kindling. As the legend suggests, enough oil for one night miraculously lasted for eight days. Thus, this festival is also referred to as the “festival of lights.”

The kindling of lights as a ritual has always been essential to any Jewish celebration. Enlightenment is a key component of Judaism, the means by which the world as a whole can see and respect the culture and peaceful practice of all faiths.