Three new voices for Clarendon County children

Last Updated: December 22, 2018 at 7:33 pm

Three new Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Volunteers, Robert Hutton, Kimberley Morris and Arle Lowe-Davis, take the Guardian ad Litem oath as they participate in a swearing-in ceremony.

Clarendon County’s ranks of volunteer Guardians ad Litem has swelled by three more members. Robert Hutton, Kimberly Morris and Arle Lowe-Davis were sworn in on December 3 by the Honorable Gordon B. Jenkins after completing extensive training through the Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Program.

Guardians ad Litem are individuals who are appointed in court cases to ensure the best interests of an involved child at home, in the courtroom and in the community. These can include any type of case involving a child. However, volunteer GALs are only appointed in abuse and neglect cases in the Family Court system. Any other type of case, including divorce, requires a trained private GAL.

These volunteers get to know not only the children involved, but also parents, legal guardians, teachers, counselors and anyone else who plays a role in the child’s life. Often, they will attend court hearings to testify about what they have learned of the child’s life and situation.

To become volunteers, Lowe-Davis, Morris and Hutton completed a free 30-hour course through the program and are now ready to assist child victims of abuse who are under the protection of DSS and the Family Court system. These children have been removed from their abusive or neglectful situations and are living with relatives or foster families.

The GAL has a tough job, however. Not only do they need to consider the past situation and whether there have been any alterations in the environment, making it safer for the child, but they also must consider what the child wants. However, these new volunteers have joined the ranks of those willing to shoulder this responsibility and ensure the safety and happiness of Clarendon County children.

To add your name to their ranks, you must be at least 21 years old, be able to pass background and reference checks and successfully complete the free, 30-hour training. The next training session for Clarendon County will be held in mid-January 2019.

To learn more about becoming a GAL volunteer, please contact Celestine Cooper or 803‑435-8012. You can also get more information and download an application by visiting gal.sc.gov.