OBITUARY: Johnny Michael “Mike” Cooke

Johnny Michael “Mike” Cooke, 71, husband of Deborah Putnam Cooke, died Friday, December 21, 2018, at his home.

Born March 21, 1947, in Florence, he was a son of the late Johnny Preston Cooke and the late Mildred Fogleman Cooke. He was a US Navy veteran and co-owner of World of Color Porter Paint and Decorating Store. He was past president of Pee Dee Area Big Brothers and Big Sisters in Florence, where he also served on the National Board for 35 years. He was a member of the Florence Jaycees. He was a member of the Seaside Emmaus Community where he served on the Board and was Lay Director for the Men’s Walk #113. He was a SC Licensed Auctioneer for 20 years. His hobbies included dirt track and NASCAR late model Sportsman racing. He raced motocross professionally for eight years. He was a devoted member of New Covenant Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and also served as interim youth director for two years.

He is survived by his wife of Manning; two sons, Jason Michael Cooke (Cassie Byam) of Hilton Head and John Cooke (Blythe Hilliard) of Florence; two stepsons, Tyler Davidson and Corey Davidson, both of Florence; a brother, Roger Cooke (Audrey) of Florence; two sisters, Barbara Counts (Layton) of Florence and Suzanne Tudor of Orange Park, Florida; and six grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 27, 2018, at New Covenant Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jon Beane officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. in the church fellowship hall and other times at the residence.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 128 Stonemark Lane, Columbia, SC 29210.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org