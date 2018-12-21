OBITUARY: Joseph Olin Kennedy Jr.

Last Updated: December 20, 2018 at 9:16 pm

Joseph Olin Kennedy Jr., 76, widower of Barbara Jean Avant Kennedy, died Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Born February 12, 1942, in Cades, he was a son of the late Joseph Olin Kennedy, Sr. and the late Martha Ellen Casselman Kennedy. He was a retired supervisor with Carolina Furniture Works and he was of the Pentecostal Holiness faith.

He is survived by two sons, Joseph Kennedy III (Mary) and Larry Kennedy (Pauline Drane); a daughter, Connie Kennedy Hatfield (Shane), all of Manning; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two brothers, Jack Kennedy of Summerville and Harry Carl Kennedy of Harleyville; four sisters, Jacklyn Childers of St. George, Geneva Jackson of Moncks Corner, Bessie Goude of Orlando, Florida and Norma Mercer of Georgetown; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers; and three sisters.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 22, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. John Matthews officiating. Burial will follow at Clarendon Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Johnny Timmons, Raymond Timmons, Gary Timmons, Thomas Childers, Kenny Childers, Daniel Hodge and Dean Purvis.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home of his son, Larry Kennedy, 14998 Raccoon Road, Manning.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org