Last Updated: December 20, 2018 at 9:34 pm

Heather and Jeffrey Branham’s son would have been five years old on December 17. They wanted to fill five boxes for Toys for Tots. Drop off sites were located around Manning.

“He would have been five, which means we’ve been without him almost the same length of time we were blessed to have him. I really wanted to fill five boxed this year in honor of his would-be age,” said Heather Branham. “This community has been such a blessing to us in all that we have been through. Friends and family have been so wonderful to us and have shown us so much love.”

Instead of five boxes, six were filled. Thank you Clarendon.