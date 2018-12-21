Mt. Moriah UME Church chooses winners in the annual contest

2018 Good Samaritan Active Award Winner Jalia Stinnie, 2018 Youth Division 1 winner and Mt. Moriah Good Samaritan-Steward Sanaah Melody Reed, Participant 3rd Runner Up Award Winner Janeya Nelson and 2018 Good Samaritan Active Award Winner Jasleen Stinnie.

Mt. Moriah UME Church in Alcolu held its annual awards ceremonies, which are open to all the youth. Several awards were presented by Pastor Elaine Reed McConico.

Janeya Roulhac, daughter of Annie Brown and James Roulhac, is an active member in her church. She founded the New Life Youth choir, is an honor student and held a major role in a skit directed by Tiffany Stinne. She is the New Life Group organizer, the leader of the Praise Dancers and the president of Junior Missionary, and she serves on several boards at the church. She was chosen as 2018 Missionary Queen. She represented Mt. Moriah 106th Annual Conference of the Union Methodist Episcopal (UME) Churches.

Sanaah Melody Reed, daughter of Lakall Reed and Willie Reed, is an honor student and enjoys Bible study, singing and spending time with her family. She is a drama student with a supporting character role in a skit directed by Tiffany Stinne. Reed represented Mt. Moriah UME Church at the 106th Annual Conference and won the Youth Division 1 and was crowned as the Mt. Moriah Good Samaritan-Steward.

Jalia Stinnie and Jasleen Stinnie, twin daughters of Michael and Monique Stinnie, are active in Sunday School and sing with the New Life Youth Choir. Both have roles as supporting characters in a skit directed by Tiffany Stinne. The twins served as delegate and marshal in the UME Missionary Convention and as vice president of the Junior Missionary Department. They represented the Youth Division for 2018 and were awarded the Good Samaritan Active Award of Mt. Moriah for 2018.

Janeya Nelson, daughter of Jessica Nelson and the youngest in the division, was a runner up at Attendance in the contest for the Youth Division. Mt. Moriah was very glad to have her participate as she received the Participant 3rd Runner Up Award.

This contest is an annual event at Mt. Moriah UME, and they welcome all youth. Please contact mtmoria87@gmail.com if you would like for your child to participate in the 2019 contest.