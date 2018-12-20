Letters To Santa

Harvest Community School

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl this year. I would like a mini Mouse car. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Katherine

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I would like an electric train. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Silas

Dear Santa,

I love you! I would like some stuffed animals for Christmas this year. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Alina

Dear Santa,

I want a skateboard.

Sincerely,

Emma

Dear Santa,

I want a Pokemon Let’s go for the Nintendo switch. And I want a Nintendo switch a new blue remote control.

Sincerely,

Cole Jeffcoaf

Dear Santa,

Notebook and pencils.

Sincerely,

Ethan

Dear Santa,

I want my personal journal notebooks and pencils

Sincerely,

T.J.

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a pack of markers. I would also like clothes and a cat.

Sincerely,

Giuliana

Dear Santa,

I’m so excited for Christmas, we only have 11 more days. Thank you for calling me about someone said you are not real. What I want for Christmas is connect 4 shots, a lot of candy, Lego’s , a fortnite drawing notebook. Color pencil’s, figures of fortnite.

Be careful on your flight.

Sincerely,

Linkin

Dear Santa,

I want a lot of suff tisueer. Heje german sheoerd puppies. 1 Barbies, 6 sliems, pshielele’s, 1 tire, 6 dogs,4 cats, 1 pixle e iphone x

Sincerely

Rylie