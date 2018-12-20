Letters To Santa
by Blake | December 20, 2018 12:35 pm
Harvest Community School
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl this year. I would like a mini Mouse car. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Katherine
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I would like an electric train. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Silas
Dear Santa,
I love you! I would like some stuffed animals for Christmas this year. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Alina
Dear Santa,
I want a skateboard.
Sincerely,
Emma
Dear Santa,
I want a Pokemon Let’s go for the Nintendo switch. And I want a Nintendo switch a new blue remote control.
Sincerely,
Cole Jeffcoaf
Dear Santa,
Notebook and pencils.
Sincerely,
Ethan
Dear Santa,
I want my personal journal notebooks and pencils
Sincerely,
T.J.
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a pack of markers. I would also like clothes and a cat.
Sincerely,
Giuliana
Dear Santa,
I’m so excited for Christmas, we only have 11 more days. Thank you for calling me about someone said you are not real. What I want for Christmas is connect 4 shots, a lot of candy, Lego’s , a fortnite drawing notebook. Color pencil’s, figures of fortnite.
Be careful on your flight.
Sincerely,
Linkin
Dear Santa,
I want a lot of suff tisueer. Heje german sheoerd puppies. 1 Barbies, 6 sliems, pshielele’s, 1 tire, 6 dogs,4 cats, 1 pixle e iphone x
Sincerely
Rylie
