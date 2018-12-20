Letters To Santa

Manning Primary 3rd Mrs. Brailsford

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa you know all the kids want toys and all that. Well I want one sinpull gift. I want my dad to be at my door step on crrismas and I want to feed the poor. So yeah and one more thang you are the best Santa. Last time I wish for it he was there I was so happy. So yeah bye you’re the best santa on and one more thang. You make me happy every year and I know your going to make me happy this year.

Sencerely,

Haylee Brown

Dear Santa

I want a dog for Chrismas because dogs are funny and cute and smart I always wanted a cute little puppy to play with when sad and mad dogs are cute furry friends and they come when called and they are great runners. They help blind people find there way home that’s why I want a dog.

Sincerely

Jazlynn Robinson

Dear Santa

I am in hotwheels now and I want…hotwheels cars, hot wheels ulta mate garage, roblox figures, hotwheels ulta mate gator car wash, hot wheels trick truck rc, hot wheels loop-de-loop courses hot wheels race tracks and pokemon figures from wicked coll toys! Make sure to get this note buddy! And get it to santa.

Happy Holiday!

Sncerely

Jackson Lindler

Dear Santa

How are you and your elves. And merry Christmas to you and your elves. Cani get a ipad for Christmas. Because I have been good this year. I have been honest and nice this year. I hope everyone has a good Christmas.

Sincerely

Elizabeth Brown

Dear Santa

Sand do you think I should get a coondog or a different dog I want a coon dog and a pitbull. Should I get both or just one of them. I want a coondog so I can set traps for coon and train him with it or should I get a pit bull and train him to protect the house. What do you think I should get?

Sincerely

Logan Thorpe

Dear Santa

I really want a new game, I want some new toys. I want a bell, I want a new PC with a mouse. I want book, I want puzzels so I can play with my brothers. I want more robux, I want vbulk for the xbox for my brothers. I want cloths and shoes and I want a small slay.

Sincerely

Camari McCray

Dear Santa

I want a new xbox controller and a new set of head phones. Can I please get a xbox 360 I know they still don’t make them. But you have elves. Can I have another basketball goal for the trampoline the other one broke. Can I get some money. Can I get a gold chain to wear around my neck. I beilve in you santa.

Sincerely

Eli Wilson

Dear Santa

This Christmas I want to give this lady a lot of prayers for her son and dedacate my heart to her and her family so this Christmas I want a iphone 7+ and I want a hoverbord and a hundred dollar gift car to clares and a lot of prayers for my family.

Sincerely

Rokiya Williams

Dear Santa

I wunnder how the north pole looks can you tell me? Santa can you send me some elf’s to help me find my christmas list santa? Sant there are two more things you can give to me to be with my brother for a month and live with my mom.

Sincerely

Dashianne Sneed

Dear Santa

I love Chrismtas, even presents. I want a laptop, spider-man PS4 game, and sonic mana. Christmas is my favorite hollida.

Sincerely

Jaquel York

Dear Santa

I want a PS4 and a fourwheeler. I want a iphone and a trampolean and a nerf gun. And have a merry Christmas Santa.

Sincerely

Isaiah Baxter

Dear Santa

Hi santa sorry I hadn’t talk to you awhile but stuff had been happening the bad part is my dad is not around the house a lot the good part is I have my sis and grandma with me. But my wish is to have my dad around the house often a lot. But I know my family loves me.

Sincerely

Daniel Hilton

Dear Santa

I been good this year but I could have been better this year. So this is what I really want to resve this year is a lol, a slime maker, I hope that my grandma would let me play with the slime. And I would want a nail polish kit and a Barbie dream house. I don’t really that much stuff for Christmas this year all I want for Christmas is to spend time with my family.

Sincerely

Khloe Benson

Dear Santa

For Chrismas I want some money for the girl that lost her baby that died. So she can get some food and so she can get a new house. I am so sad that her 1 year old baby died. I hope she has a good chrismas. I hope she stays safe and does not get hert.

Sincerely

Talan Dymond

Dear Sant

I have been good this year I was thinking about what I wanted I want a trampline and can you bring me a dirtbike and a skateboard I will like it if you can do it for me pleasece

Sincerely

Jarique Wilson

Dear Santa

Santa you are the best I was good everyday can I get a PS 4 and a game for it. 5 gun game and madded 10 bye

Sincerely

Kentrell Gatson

Dear Santa

I want a 43’ inch because my mom has a 43’inch and I this have a 19’ inch it is short. I realy want a 43’ inch. Can you bring it or a 43’ inch is big and you can download Netflix youtube sling goodle grome and hook it up with a xbox 360 and playcall of duty fortnite rocket league skateboard 3 wwe.

Sincerely

Johnathan Brunson

Dear Santa

For X-mas I want the hotwheel grare and some books and a iphonex and a zoom tube car race and some legos and a swone blaster for x-mas that’s my list.

Sincerely

Christopher

Dear Santa

I hope you saw my Christmas list. I hope you can get me a few things on there. Was I good or bad this year and I prayed to heavenly father and Jesus. I have been trying to be thankful for what I have and hopefull that will get me a few things what I want for Christmas .

Sincerely

Gavin Smith