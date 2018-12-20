Letters To Santa

Manning Primary 2nd Grade Mrs. Barbee

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie Dreamhouse and a baby doll. I would also like a slimemaker and a teacher set. And a Barbie.

Sincerely

Cheyenne Blackwell

Dear Santa

I want a hoverboard for Christmas and toy boat. I want a boomerang and a toy robot. I also want a lamborgngn toy or great one would be good also can you surprps my sister with a new puppy.

Sincerely

Brantley Brunson

Dear Santa

I want a hoverboard and an iphone and I also want a laptop. I also want a LOL for Christmas.

Sincerely

Payton Brunson

Dear Santa

I want an iphone. I was a good girl. I want toys please.

Sincerely

Kani Zahiccasar

Dear Santa

This year I wold like to have a LOL and a Barbie doll and a new blanket and a robot cat and some sausys and a Rudof the red nose rain deer and a santa toy and LOL pets and new close and a Leia and Zack dolls and some food toys and some docter toys.

Sincerely

Laekyn Cheer

Dear Santa

I would like a phone for Christmas. I also would like a puppy that is white. Please leave a note.

Sincerely

Christiane Cooper

Dear Santa,

I want a hover board for Chrismas and a few other things for Christmas bet you’ll get it form me like my look, or Bees, new computer and dolls also a doll house a bank and my own vcom I need one oh and last but not least own desk and I want also should be on the nice list and I want to be on it because I been in a lot of stress lately and I want for Christmas was earrings and a necklice.

Sincerely

Taylor Denise Evens

Dear Santa

I want a toy car. I want a Barbie doll and a dog. I was good. I will leave you milk and cookie. I want a hoverboard too please.

Sincerely

Kadiesgna Fordham

Dear Santa

For Christmas I want to pick me pop and giant pick me pop. I also want a hoverboard and a play house. And a eiffeltower pictures and some orbees. I want a boomerang too. I want a pack of purmaid books. I also wants some flats. And that’s all I want for Christmas!

Sincerely

Autumn Streeman

Dear Santa

I want a doll baby and a hoverboard. I want an easy bake oven and orbees. I also want some clothes and shoes.

Sincerely

Emyni Jefferson

Dear Santa

I want a big dog that is black. I love hoverboard and can I get that but I have to be good.

Sincerely

Seth Johnson

Dear Santa

I have been good.

Evan Lawson

Dear Santa

I want a hoverboard for Christmas. I want a trampoline . Also a pool.

Sincerely

Isabella Natasha Marie Lowery

Dear Santa,

I want LOL ball and slime maker. I would like a baby alive American girl I want a unicorn and a pillow.

Sincerely

Kai Miller

Dear Santa

I want a PS4 and Xbox for Christmas. I would like a hoverboard and a iphones 6. Also a robot to do my chores.

Sincerely]

Noah Monk

Dear Santa

I want a soccer ball and a tablet. A ISO an x box 360.

Sincerely

Latrell Peasrson

Dear Santa

I want a Nintendo switch and lego Ninjago. I want Ninja turtles power rangers and batman please.

Sincerely

Austyn M Smith.

Dear Santa

I hope you get me a Iphone 6 and a hoverboard I have been good.

Sincerely

Jaiven Thames

Dear Santa

I want a hover board because I have been a good boy. I think I have been a good boy at school. I love you santa because you bring us presents. Santa I want a baby cat for Christmas because I have a baby cat. I want a baby shark.

Sincerely

Bobby Vaughn

Dear Santa

I want a toy and a pregnet please. I will leave milk and cookes. For you I think you are nine. Thank you, I love you you is love santa.

Sincerely

Frederick Weeks