Letters To Santa

K-4 Clarendon Hall Ms. Karen

Dear Santa

I want a real unicorn. Santa loves Gorillas. Give me some new small scissors for my house.

Sincerely

Sam Mankin

Dear Santa

I want Pokemon toys, lego’s and candy.

Sincerely

Eric Arce

Dear Santa

I want some real makeup, a real desk with a diamond seat and a mirror.

Sincerely

Grace Stukes

Dear Santa

I want a motorcycle for Christmas.

Sincerely

Kipton Oswald

Dear Santa

I want a princess carriage, a real live kitten, a real live puppy for my sister Addie.

Sincerely

Layla Scott

Dear Santa

I want an Elsa Castle, an Anna costume with a wig and pink boots.

Sincerely

Leah Wells

Dear Santa

I want a motorcycle and a squishy machine.

Sincerely

Lok McIntosh

Dear Santa

I want a big bike and a four wheeler.

Sincerely

Quincy Guest

Dear Santa,

If you come to my house I will give you a chocolate. I want a bike, a scooter, and lots of Hatchimals and a real watch.

Sincerely

Ayanna Patel

Dear Santa,

I want a candy machine, a squishy machine, a scooter and science stuff.

Sincerely

Landon Holliday

Clarendon Hall 1st Grade Mrs. Hancock

Dear Santa,

I would like a drone, an army toy, a nerf gun and a toy car. I would also like a toy Rudolph.

Sincerely

Addi Cooper

Dear Santa

How are you doing? Would you please bring me a present? I will leave you some cookies and milk.

Sincerely

Edwin Cheatham

Dear Santa,

Will you buy me a twenty gauge Nerf gun and a drone? You are the best!

Sincerely

Ja’Que McFadden

Dear Santa

How are your reindeer and you doing? I will be giving you milk and cookies.

Sincerely

Baylor Rhodus

Dear Santa,

How are you, the reindeer and the elves doing? Would you please bring me a drone? I will leave you some cookies and milk.

Sincerely

Caydee Hanna

Dear Santa

How are you, the reindeer, and the elves doing? I would like a bee bee gun and a call of duty game.

Sincerely

Evan Crapse

Dear Santa

How are you and the reindeer and the elves doing? Would you please bring me a Nerf gun?

Sincerely

Grayson Holliday

Dear Santa,

How are you and the reindeer and the elves doing? Would you please bring me a Barbie and a Dream House?

Sincerely

Brynli Hooks

Dear Santa

How are you doing and Mrs. Claus? May I please get a doll and doll clothes?

Sincerely

Bela Grey Mosier

Grade 3 Clarendon Hall Mrs. Tammy

Dear Santa,

I would like a Nintendo switch and a toy robot like Rudolph. I love your reindeer and I like your sleigh and your red suit. I would love the toy robot Rudolph because he is the best!!

From Christian