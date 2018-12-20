Letters To Santa
K-4 Clarendon Hall Ms. Karen
Dear Santa
I want a real unicorn. Santa loves Gorillas. Give me some new small scissors for my house.
Sincerely
Sam Mankin
Dear Santa
I want Pokemon toys, lego’s and candy.
Sincerely
Eric Arce
Dear Santa
I want some real makeup, a real desk with a diamond seat and a mirror.
Sincerely
Grace Stukes
Dear Santa
I want a motorcycle for Christmas.
Sincerely
Kipton Oswald
Dear Santa
I want a princess carriage, a real live kitten, a real live puppy for my sister Addie.
Sincerely
Layla Scott
Dear Santa
I want an Elsa Castle, an Anna costume with a wig and pink boots.
Sincerely
Leah Wells
Dear Santa
I want a motorcycle and a squishy machine.
Sincerely
Lok McIntosh
Dear Santa
I want a big bike and a four wheeler.
Sincerely
Quincy Guest
Dear Santa,
If you come to my house I will give you a chocolate. I want a bike, a scooter, and lots of Hatchimals and a real watch.
Sincerely
Ayanna Patel
Dear Santa,
I want a candy machine, a squishy machine, a scooter and science stuff.
Sincerely
Landon Holliday
Clarendon Hall 1st Grade Mrs. Hancock
Dear Santa,
I would like a drone, an army toy, a nerf gun and a toy car. I would also like a toy Rudolph.
Sincerely
Addi Cooper
Dear Santa
How are you doing? Would you please bring me a present? I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Sincerely
Edwin Cheatham
Dear Santa,
Will you buy me a twenty gauge Nerf gun and a drone? You are the best!
Sincerely
Ja’Que McFadden
Dear Santa
How are your reindeer and you doing? I will be giving you milk and cookies.
Sincerely
Baylor Rhodus
Dear Santa,
How are you, the reindeer and the elves doing? Would you please bring me a drone? I will leave you some cookies and milk.
Sincerely
Caydee Hanna
Dear Santa
How are you, the reindeer, and the elves doing? I would like a bee bee gun and a call of duty game.
Sincerely
Evan Crapse
Dear Santa
How are you and the reindeer and the elves doing? Would you please bring me a Nerf gun?
Sincerely
Grayson Holliday
Dear Santa,
How are you and the reindeer and the elves doing? Would you please bring me a Barbie and a Dream House?
Sincerely
Brynli Hooks
Dear Santa
How are you doing and Mrs. Claus? May I please get a doll and doll clothes?
Sincerely
Bela Grey Mosier
Grade 3 Clarendon Hall Mrs. Tammy
Dear Santa,
I would like a Nintendo switch and a toy robot like Rudolph. I love your reindeer and I like your sleigh and your red suit. I would love the toy robot Rudolph because he is the best!!
From Christian
