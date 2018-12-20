Letters To Santa

Dear Santa,

It’s been a real hard year because my parents are getting a divorce. I see Lillypop everyday but I want makeup, slime supplies, arts and crafts, expand markers, swirt shirts, money, and squishies.

Sincerely,

Liza Grace Parker

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a dirt bike, bow, shot gun, everybody to be happy. I love you Santa. I hope you and Miss Claus have a great Christmas. Have a great Christmas everyone.

Sincerely,

Jacob Morris

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good. I want a tablet, legos, jewelry, a church dress, a puppy, toys, other stuff, and anything you want for my age also I want an elf on the shelf. I love you Santa!

Sincerely,

Liberty

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year. It’s been a fun year waiting for Christmas . I want some legos, because you can build anything. I want a real go cart because I can ride around and have fun. Thank you for everything you have done.

Sincerely,

Malachi Woodard

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is makeup and some other stuff and I want a dirt bike. I love you Santa Claus. I have been a good girl this year.

Sincerely,

Kaitlyn Nicole Hooks.

Dear Santa

I know some people don’t believe in you. But I thank I can fix that by making them believe. Santa me and Jacob believe in you. Malachi says your not real. Without God and Santa there woudlnt be a Christmas have a great Christmas.

Sincerely

Draiden