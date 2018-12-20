Letters To Santa
by Blake | December 20, 2018 12:29 pm
Dear Santa,
It’s been a real hard year because my parents are getting a divorce. I see Lillypop everyday but I want makeup, slime supplies, arts and crafts, expand markers, swirt shirts, money, and squishies.
Sincerely,
Liza Grace Parker
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a dirt bike, bow, shot gun, everybody to be happy. I love you Santa. I hope you and Miss Claus have a great Christmas. Have a great Christmas everyone.
Sincerely,
Jacob Morris
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good. I want a tablet, legos, jewelry, a church dress, a puppy, toys, other stuff, and anything you want for my age also I want an elf on the shelf. I love you Santa!
Sincerely,
Liberty
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good this year. It’s been a fun year waiting for Christmas . I want some legos, because you can build anything. I want a real go cart because I can ride around and have fun. Thank you for everything you have done.
Sincerely,
Malachi Woodard
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is makeup and some other stuff and I want a dirt bike. I love you Santa Claus. I have been a good girl this year.
Sincerely,
Kaitlyn Nicole Hooks.
Dear Santa
I know some people don’t believe in you. But I thank I can fix that by making them believe. Santa me and Jacob believe in you. Malachi says your not real. Without God and Santa there woudlnt be a Christmas have a great Christmas.
Sincerely
Draiden
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.