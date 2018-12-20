FINAL: Scott’s Branch varsity boys

Last Updated: December 20, 2018 at 10:20 am

The Eagles Varsity Basketball Team played host to the Lake Marion Gators on Wednesday night. The Eagles started off fast with 22 points in the first quarter. Leading the Eagles in scoring was Deashon Dingle with 16 points, three assists and three steals. Antayuvis Stukes scored a double double 12 points, with 10 boards and one block. Treyshawn Moore scored nine points and pulled down nine boards. Sean Swearinger scored seven points and dished out three assists, one steal and one block. With the combined efforts of every Eagle, they pulled out the victory, ending with a score of 64-44. The Eagles will battle top-ranked North High School on Friday. Tip-off will be at 5 p.m.