Clarendon Hall’s Breakfast with Santa supports A Second Chance Animal Shelter

Last Updated: December 17, 2018 at 9:37 am

A Second Chance Animal Shelter Office Manager Sherry Arment and Director Jackson Padgett are pictured with some Clarendon Hall Students and NHS members who donated pet food as part of the school’s Breakfast with Santa.

Clarendon Hall released the following.

On Friday, December 7, Clarendon Hall’s National Honor Society hosted a Breakfast with Santa to give the school’s youngest students the opportunity to visit with Jolly Ole Saint Nick and give back to the community at the same time. Children attending the event were asked to bring a bag of dog or cat food to benefit Clarendon County’s A Second Chance Animal Shelter. “The students were excited to see Santa and to have the opportunity to support the pets at the local animal shelter,” said Cyndi McIntosh, Guidance Counselor and National Honor Society Advisor.

The students collected 108 pounds of cat food and 143 pounds of dog food. Headmaster Phillip Rizzo, Jr. praised the children, “As always, our Saints family rises to the occasion. These students not only witnessed but demonstrated that it is more blessed to give than to receive. As a school focused on Academic Excellence in a Christian Environment, these are the types of values we instill in young people every day.”

On hand to receive the donations were the shelter’s Director Jackson Padgett and Office Manager Sherry Arment. Second Chance Animal Shelter is a 501(c)3 non-profit, shelter. Its existence depends solely on donations and contributions by members and friends and proceeds from sales at A Second Chance Thrift Store. Padgett thanked Clarendon Hall stating, “It is this type of generosity and community support that the shelter depends upon to feed and house all of these wonderful animals as we try to find their forever homes.”

