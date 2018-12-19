Clarendon Hall’s NHS donates items to Agape Hospice

Clarendon Hall’s National Honor Society donated items to Agape Hospice for Senior Citizens in Clarendon County.

On Tuesday, December 4, Clarendon Hall’s National Honor Society donated gifts to Agape Hospice for seniors in Clarendon County. Throughout the month of November, the National Honor Society solicited donations from the community and collected items such as personal hygiene products, socks, slippers, puzzles, calendars, devotion books, and notebooks. Today, the students presented Ms. Keleigh Johnson of Agape Hospice with Christmas presents, which will benefit many senior citizens throughout Clarendon County.

Mrs. Cyndi McIntosh, Guidance Counselor and National Honor Society Advisor, praised the students for their efforts stating, “Our Saints are very thoughtful young ladies and gentlemen who are mindful of the needs of others. These NHS students excel academically and seek service projects like this because they truly care about our community and want to give back.”

NHS President Kelly Venning echoed McIntosh’s comments saying, “It is an honor and a privilege to be able to give back to our community. I have been given so much in times of need so being able to return the favor and share Jesus’s love through giving back means so much to me. We need to take time to thank God for our many blessings, and one way to do that is by giving back to our community.”

