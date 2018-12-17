FINAL: Clarendon Hall varsity boys

On Saturday, Clarendon Hall varsity boys traveled to Pinewood Prep in Summerville to take on Stratford Academy from Macon, Georgia, and picked up a win by a score of 87-66. The Saints were led by Zyan Gilmore with 41 points. Traveon Davis added 25, and Tyrese Mitchum had 10. Stratford Academy was led by Butts with 23 points and Palmer had 15. The Saints are now 7-0 on the season.