Cosmetology students give back

Last Updated: December 13, 2018 at 10:39 pm

The cosmetology students at F.E. DuBose offered a holiday gift of free services to the clients of Branco Adult Daycare in Manning from 9-11 a.m. on December 4 and 5.

Cosmetology Instructor Tammie Graham’s students wanted to find a way to give back to the community. In previous years, Graham had taken students to nursing homes, but the red tape to do so was a large drawback.

This year, Graham reached out to Angela Witherspoon, who owns the Branco Adult Daycare with her husband. Witherspoon jumped on the offer and the two went to work creating an event for the Daycare residents to enjoy.

The Daycare is licensed for 83 participants, although it currently serves 62 participants. Witherspoon spent time selecting the residents who would attend the event, as time limitations meant not everyone could join in.

On December 4, Witherspoon arrived with about 15 special needs clients, and Graham’s Cosmetology I 10th graders and Cosmetology III 12th graders were ready. As the 10th grade students had just completed the mandatory 300 hours required before working on a live client, they worked on the manicures.

Graham’s 12th grade students had previously worked with clients, as they regularly participate in an After Hours event on Wednesday evenings where haircuts are offered to the public. These students offered shampoos and styles as well as haircuts.

“Each student is a people pleaser. They want perfection in what they do,” said Graham.

However, neither group had experience with geriatric or special needs clients. Graham was proud when every student stepped up and behaved professionally. Each student took clients under their wings, pampering and primping the clients and bringing smiles and laughter to the room.

Even the gentlemen clients enjoyed the day. Reluctant at first, the men warmed up to the shampoos, cuts, beard trims and even manicures. One Daycare participant, Bobby, who was not scheduled to come snuck onto the bus, determined to have a day at the school, where he delighted everyone.

“It was amazing. Overall unbelievable. It was a good give-back,” said Graham. “I don’t know what else we could do. I don’t know what else would be that rewarding. It wasn’t about buying a gift. It was about giving time and attention.”

Day two brought about 15 geriatric clients to F.E. Dubose, and again, Graham’s students stepped up and ensured each one had a special day full of fun and laughter.

“They brought tears to my eyes,” said Witherspoon. “It was incredible. A lot of our clients have elderly caregivers or are from lower income families. To have a day of pampering for them was exciting. This is what it’s all about.”

Again the clients spent the day full of manicures, haircuts, new styles and pampering. After the two-day event’s success, both Witherspoon and Graham have both insisted they will do the event again, although they will begin planning sooner and will try to spread the event over more time.

Witherspoon was so encouraged by the event, she is considering reaching out to the Culinary Arts class next door and asking Mrs. Shaw if she could bring residents for a day to bake cookies.

“I’m excited about partnering with some of the other departments,” said Witherspoon. “For a lot of [the Daycare clients], the [Daycare] is their only outlet. I loved them being happy and seeing the smiles on their faces here. It was overwhelming and incredible.”

“It wasn’t about hair, skin and nails,” said Graham. “It was more about the inside and how to make people feel a part of something. Everyone was smiling. No one was judgmental. Everyone worked together, and that made me feel very good. Everyone was 100 percent in. It made me proud.”