District Three teacher receives National Board Certification

Last Updated: December 13, 2018 at 10:37 pm

Nicole Craft has achieved National Board Certification as an Early Childhood Specialist. Craft is in her sixth year as a third-grade teacher at Walker Gamble Elementary School and has more than 12 years of teaching experience. Craft is one of 78 new National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs) in South Carolina.

The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS) announced certifications on December 10 and celebrates 3,907 new NBCTs and another 4,446 Board-certified teachers who successfully renewed their certification in 2018.

These teachers join a growing community of Board-certified teachers, now more than 122,000 strong across all 50 states. Each of these accomplished educators earned the profession’s highest mark of achievement through a rigorous, performance-based, peer-review process, demonstrating their proven impact on student learning and achievement.

The NBPTS seeks to set standards of “accomplished teaching and certifying that teachers meet those standards.” Additionally, the Board advocates for “related education reforms to integrate National Board Certification in American education.”

Craft joins a growing pool of NBCTs, with 47 percent of new NBCTs teaching in high-needs schools such as the ones in Clarendon County. Walker Gamble Elementary is now one of 2,000 schools nationwide which employ at least one NBCT.