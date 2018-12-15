Manning High student competed in Wendy’s Heisman scholarship contest

Last Updated: December 13, 2018 at 9:25 pm

Jacob Owens

By Evelyn McDonald

Jacob Owens won the opportunity to compete in the Wendy’s Heisman High School Scholarship contest. The short essay he submitted was chosen as the submission from Manning High School.

The contest scholarship was created in 1994, after Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas, who had dropped out of high school at age 15 to go to work full time, went back and completed a GED at the age of 61. Since that time, the program has honored more than 600,000 high school students who exemplify the values of giving back to community, treating others with respect, pursuing continuing education and excelling in athletics.

The scholarship contest is open to all high school athletes across the country, from a pool of more than 29,000 public and private high schools. The high school athlete must participate in one of 47 different sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee in the summer and winter Olympic games or the National Federation of State High School Associations.

With a wide range of different sports, Owen’s choice of sport was football. To be eligible for this scholarship, not only did Owens have to play a sport, but he also had to be a leader, setting an example to his classmates, as well as underclassmen and the community. Owens also had to maintain a GPA of 3.0 (a B average) or higher.

The Manning High School guidance counselors assisted Owens with the process, ensuring the submission was completed on time.

“I was excited that I got it,” said Owens.

Although Owens did not win the state level round, where he would have received a scholarship of $500, the teachers and students at Manning High School remain proud he was able to participate and fully support his ongoing efforts in school, in sports and in his community.