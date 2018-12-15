FINAL: Clarendon Hall varsity boys and girls

Clarendon Hall varsity boys basketball ran its record to 6-0 in Summerton by defeating Patrick Henry Academy by a score of 84-32.

The Saints were led by Kylic Horton with 25 points and seven rebounds. Zyan Gilmore had 21 points, six rebounds, seven steals and six assists, and Traveon Davis added 20 points. Tyrese Mitchum finished in double figures with 10 points, and Kade Elliott finished with six points and five rebounds. The Saints are now 3-0 in region play.

Clarendon Hall varsity girls were defeated by Patrick Henry Academy by a score of 21-40. The Lady Saints were led by Whitney Avins with 10 points. Amberly Way added seven points and grabbed seven rebounbds and had seven steals. Bailey Corbett finshed with eight rebounds. The Saints are 1-5 on the season and will play again on Monday at Dorchester Academy.