Pets of the week

Last Updated: December 13, 2018 at 11:38 am

Rey is a three-and-a-half-month-old, black and white, female Dachshund/Beagle mix. Rey is a sweet girl who is laid back. She is a little shyer than some of her siblings, but Rey is warming up quickly to people. She loves being held. Rey is current on all of her age appropriate vaccinations, and has been spayed. She is a total sweetheart and is very easygoing. Rey and her siblings are looking for a wonderful home. If you are interested in this adorable puppy or one of her siblings, you can get pre-approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.

Badger is a one-year-old, gray tabby, male Domestic Short Hair cat. He is current on all of his vaccinations, has been neutered and has tested negative for Feline Leukemia and AIDS. Badger loves to sit in your lap while getting his back rubbed. He is a very sweet cat. We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We currently have a $25 adoption special for all of our cats and kittens.