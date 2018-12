FINAL: Scott’s Branch girls

Last Updated: December 13, 2018 at 11:44 am

The Scott’s Branch girls basketball team defeated Timmonsville 53-42 on Monday night at Scott’s Branch. Cambria Parker finished with 20 points, four rebounds and five steals. Teja Madison scored 14 points and had three rebounds. Chaniya Monroe scored five points and had eight rebounds and two steals.