FINAL: LMA JV boys basketball

The Laurence Manning Academy JV boys defeated Pinewood on December 11 with a final score of 36-35. Bryce Acord led the scoring with 15 points, Kaden Nivens with six, Jaden Sanders with four, Mickey Jordan with four, Kam Belser with three and Davis Campbell and Coleman Yates with two apiece.

Ben Brown led Pinewood with 14 points and Jay Scott added nine.

The LMA JV boys are now 4-1 on the season.