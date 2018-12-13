On Dec 4, the Lady Cats were defeated by First Baptist 72-44. Lexi Bennett led the Cats with 12 points. Breanna Boykin had eight, Trinity Harrington had six, Rollin Barwick and Katherine Burns each had five. Vivian Bryant and Audrey Bennett each added four.

On December 7 at the Baron Classic, the Lady Cats beat Augusta Christian 46-20. 16 points were scored by Lexi Bennett, followed by Katherine Burns with eight. Rollin Barwick and Breanna Boykin each had six, Audrey Bennett, Elizabeth Hicks, Vivian Bryant Trinity Harrington and Carrie Rockenbaker each had two.

On the second day of the Baron Classic, the Lady Cats defeated Carolina Academy 55-33. Lexi Bennett led the way with 15 points, followed by Breanna Boykin and Katherine Burns with 11. Audrey Bennett added eight, Trinity Harrington four, Vivian Bryant, Carrie Rickenbaker and Peyton Davis all added two.

This brought the Lady Swampcats to a 6-1 record on the season.