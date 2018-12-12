CCGOP Christmas Party

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 4:34 pm

The Clarendon County GOP will hold its Christmas party on Thursday, December 13 at Cornerstone Fellowship FWB Church in Manning. The Doors open at 6 p.m., and supper will start at 6:30 p.m. The party will begin at 7 p.m. There will not be a speaker. Gifts will be provided to the ladies.

There will be Christmas and Christian music performed by the Ladies of Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Sumter Graham’s Redemption Crossing Blue Grass Gospel Band and Pastor John Matthews and the CCGOP. All will be directed by CCGOP Chairman Moye Graham.