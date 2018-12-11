Holiday gift idea

Looking for a fun and unusual gift for the holidays? The Manning Times has Clarenopoly available for purchase at The Manning Times office at 230 W Boyce Street in Manning. The game is a version of the much loved Monopoly, using Clarendon County features and businesses.

In place of the standard railroads, own four IGA stores. Travel the board, starting with Dwight L. Steward, Jr. & Associates and Tammy Spigner Book Keeper, pass the John C. Usry Certified Public Accountant, where you would pay property taxes to the center of the board, and try to hop over the FTC and City of Manning utility bills.

Buy properties such as AirSolutions, Ervin’s Tires and Rooster’s Car City or Prothro Chevrolet, H. Hines Furniture and Bedding and Mill Street Grill to build hotels and charge more when other players land there. Land on Stars Photography to draw a fate card or Santee Hardware to draw a charity card, and hope to win a contest instead of pay another bill. Maybe you’ll draw an advance token to Wen Lily’s or Morris Animal Clinic, or maybe you’ll draw a Get Out of Court Free card.

Cross your fingers to land on the Drayton House Loading Zone and collect all that money in the board’s center, but don’t get caught speeding through Central Carolina Technical College or you’ll go directly to the Central Carolina courts without collecting your $300. Look out if you don’t own Domino’s and Browns BBQ, the most expensive properties on the board. Roll and try to pass through The Marion House to collect $300 and start the circuit over again.

Delight both locals and those who live in other states with the fun of playing the Clarenopoly game. Amaze your friends with the entertaining game, full of Clarendon County businesses. It’s the perfect gift for the holidays. The low cost of $15 is well worth it when you consider how many hours of fun you, your family and your friends can have playing this unique game.

Stop by The Manning Times today and grab your copy of Clarenopoly before the limited run is all gone. Don’t be left out of the fun.