Clarendon 1 School Board meeting

Last Updated: December 10, 2018 at 7:39 am

At the Clarendon School District One School Board meeting, Sharon Williams, Executive Director of First Steps, accepted a Community Partnership Award. The award recognized the contributions of First Steps in the community, a program which has been helping young children get a head start on education for 17 years.

First Steps is a state-wide initiative which increases school readiness. The Clarendon County First Steps program serves the community through the Imagination Library, which provides free books to children each year until they turn five years old. First Steps also provides the Countdown to Kindergarten summer program and also trains childcare providers to be the best teachers they can be.

Albert Thomas, who is the Scott’s Branch liaison for the Special Olympics, received a Community Partnership award. The Special Olympics golf tournament was recently held. Two of the gold medal winners were present: Shermante Singleton and Damarion Mazyck.

The Board approved an update to Policy ADF – District Wellness for first reading. This policy is required by the state, and it is being modified to include state mandated items. The Board also approved an update to BHC – Board/Staff Communications for first reading.

Summerton Early Childhood Center Principal Patricia Middleton stated the 21st Century Advisory Committee Meeting, held on November 15, went well. Parents and staff participated in the meeting. Middleton is on track to complete teacher preliminary evaluations on schedule. Middleton also asserts the mentoring program is going well. Middleton verified the library reading program is progressing. There have been two bicycles donated and are on display in the library, which is encouraging readers.

Scott’s Branch Middle/High School Principal Corey Burgess also asserts he is on track to complete preliminary teacher evaluations on schedule. He verified the academic information is accurate in PowerSchool, including attendance and grades, and the teachers verify and upload information.

St. Paul Elementary School Principal Joaquin Brown could not be present.

Interim Chief Financial Officer Jatana Norris offered the monthly financial report. The School Food Service Fund has received $302,788 in revenues for the year and has spent $273,941. The General Fund has received $1,923,538 so far this year, although this is 24.2 percent of the revenue expected for the year. Expenses for the year have totaled $3,199,887, which is 40.7 percent of the year’s expected expenditures. The year is 42 percent complete. The fund balance is currently $1,439,933.

Legislative Liaison Ethel Marshall offered the legislative update. With the legislative session not yet begun, there was little to report. There will be new members on the Education Planning Committee as well as the K-12 Subcommittee.

Chairman Tony Junious suggested to the Board that in the coming year, six of the Board meetings be held at the Administration Building, where they are currently held, and six be held at various locations in the Clarendon 1 community.

“We need to branch out to the community,” said Junious. “We want to get the community more involved in what we do.”

The Board agreed to discuss the proposition during the December 17 workshop.

The 2018 School Report Cards have come out, the first for the County since 2014. Superintendent Barbara Champagne feels there will be more discussion at the next Superintendents’ Round Table meeting.

Within the criteria, an Excellent rating substantially exceeds the criteria, a Good rating exceeds the criteria, an Average rating meets the criteria, a Below Average rating is in jeopardy of not meeting the criteria and an Unsatisfactory rating fails to meet the criteria.

With the elementary schools, to be identified as Excellent, a school must have 61-100 points; Good, 53-60 points; Average, 42-52 points; Below Average, 34-41 points; and Unsatisfactory, 33 points and below. These ratings were based on scores in four categories: Academic Achievement, Preparing for Success, English Learner Progress and Student Progress.

St. Paul Elementary received a Below Average rating with 38 points, Manning Elementary received a Below Average rating with 40 points and Walker-Gamble Elementary received a Below Average rating with 38 points. A survey was also provided to parents, who rated the school on overall school quality. St. Paul received an Average rating and Manning Elementary received an Unsatisfactory rating.

Within the middle schools, to be identified as Excellent, a school must have 56-100 points; Good, 48-55 points; Average, 36-47 points; Below Average, 29-35 points; and Unsatisfactory, 28 points and below. These ratings were based on the same four categories as were used in scoring the elementary schools.

Scott’s Branch Middle/High School received a Below Average rating with 39 points, Manning Jr. High received an Unsatisfactory rating with 28 points and East Clarendon Middle/High School received an Average rating with 46 points. The survey scored Scott’s Branch as Excellent in overall school environment, Manning Jr. High as Average, and East Clarendon Middle/High as Good.

Within the high schools, to be identified as Excellent, a school must have 67-100 points; Good, 60-66 points; Average, 51-49 points; Below Average, 40-50 points; and Unsatisfactory, 39 points and below. The high school ratings used the same four categories as the elementary and middle schools with one addition: College & Career Readiness.

Scott’s Branch Middle High School received a Below Average rating with 41 points, Manning High received a Below Average with 44 points and East Clarendon Middle/High received a Good with 60 points. The survey rated Scott’s Branch as Unsatisfactory in overall school environment, Manning High was not rated and East Clarendon Middle/High received an Unsatisfactory.

Champagne stated other school districts had made suggestions with regard to the report cards. Clarendon 1 will meet to discuss how to address the issues highlighted in the report cards and to strategize a plan for moving forward.

Clarendon 1 is still exploring areas to consolidate services under the state-required program.

Patty Stewart, Dwight Stewart’s daughter-in-law, is bringing in groups from Princeton University and Michigan University to do health and wellness studies in Summerton. Part of this study will assess the access to food and nutritious materials. Stakeholders gathered at Liberty Hill Baptist on Wednesday, December 5, for a question and answer session.