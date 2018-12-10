ManningLive

Tips from the Manning Police Department

by | December 10, 2018 12:00 pm

December 10, 2018 at 7:07 am

The Manning Police Department has released the following suggestions for how to have a safer holiday shopping season.

It takes less than a minute for a thief to break your car window and snatch the iPod, laptop or purse on the front seat. Don’t become a statistic. Follow these common sense habits and tips for preventing car break-ins.

  1. Keep your car visible. Park in well-lit areas near people or with a parking lot or garage attendant on duty. Avoid having your car concealed by larger vehicles, fences or foliage; thieves like to work in private. Use exterior lighting to protect your vehicle when parked at your residence. Thieves are more likely to enter onto dark property than to enter a well-lit driveway or yard.
  2. Don’t make it easy. Keep windows and sunroofs closed and doors locked. Greater than one fourth of thefts from vehicles are from unlocked cars.
  3. Activate your vehicle’s alarm. Don’t have one? Factory-installed anti-theft systems are best, but a professionally installed alarm can discourage a car break-in thief who likes to work in silence.
  4. Hide your valuables. May smash-and-grab thieves act on impulse. So keep your stuff out of sight, either with you or in a locked trunk. Don’t count on the glove box; thieves know to look there, and they’re easy t0 break into. If you have a wagon or SUV that leaves your cargo area open, get a retractable fitted cover or use a blanket to cover valuable items and other belongings hidden.
  5. Don’t hand a thief your keys. Take your keys with you. And if you think you have a great hiding place for a spare key, car break-in thieves know to look above the visor, in the center console, under the floor mat and in the truck well.

 

