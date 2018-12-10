Tips from the Manning Police Department
The Manning Police Department has released the following suggestions for how to have a safer holiday shopping season.
It takes less than a minute for a thief to break your car window and snatch the iPod, laptop or purse on the front seat. Don’t become a statistic. Follow these common sense habits and tips for preventing car break-ins.
- Keep your car visible. Park in well-lit areas near people or with a parking lot or garage attendant on duty. Avoid having your car concealed by larger vehicles, fences or foliage; thieves like to work in private. Use exterior lighting to protect your vehicle when parked at your residence. Thieves are more likely to enter onto dark property than to enter a well-lit driveway or yard.
- Don’t make it easy. Keep windows and sunroofs closed and doors locked. Greater than one fourth of thefts from vehicles are from unlocked cars.
- Activate your vehicle’s alarm. Don’t have one? Factory-installed anti-theft systems are best, but a professionally installed alarm can discourage a car break-in thief who likes to work in silence.
- Hide your valuables. May smash-and-grab thieves act on impulse. So keep your stuff out of sight, either with you or in a locked trunk. Don’t count on the glove box; thieves know to look there, and they’re easy t0 break into. If you have a wagon or SUV that leaves your cargo area open, get a retractable fitted cover or use a blanket to cover valuable items and other belongings hidden.
- Don’t hand a thief your keys. Take your keys with you. And if you think you have a great hiding place for a spare key, car break-in thieves know to look above the visor, in the center console, under the floor mat and in the truck well.
