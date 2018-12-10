The Easton Branham Memorial Toy Drive

Last Updated: December 10, 2018 at 7:07 am

The third annual Toys for Tots drive in memory of Easton Branham is underway in Manning.

“We decided to begin the toy drive the year that Easton passed in 2016. His birthday is December 18, and it broke my heart thinking of not being able to buy gifts for his birthday and Christmas,” said Heather Branham, Easton’s mother. “We were reminded of Toys for Tots, and the gifts we had bought for him were donated to children who otherwise might have little to nothing to wake up to on Christmas. It is one of our ways of to give back and keep his memory alive.”

The Branhams also host a birthday party every year the Sunday before his actual birthday, where they also collect toys one last time before turning all donations into to Toys for Tots.

“Last year, we were able to fill three boxes, and this year we are hoping to fill five,” said Branham.

The older kids in attendance at the birthday party ride around the Branhams’ private dirt track in memory of Easton, as that was one of his favorite pastimes. After dark, everyone will release Chinese lanterns.

This year, the drop-off locations are Clarendon Gas, City Laundry, Merle Norman, Southern Flair, Fayz at the Lake, The Manning Times and High Maintenance. For monetary donations, please make checks payable to Toys for Tots, with a memo for Easton Branham, Manning SC. The deadline to donate is December 17.