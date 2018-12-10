65 new jobs for Summerton

In a news release today, Bicycle Corporation of America (BCA) announced expansion plans for its Clarendon County operations. This $5 million investment will bring around 65 new jobs, expanding its Clarendon County workforce by about 50%.

The newest facility will be located in Summerton, and the plant will produce two new product lines for the company. Hiring is slated to begin in the second quarter of 2019.

For the full story, please pick up a copy of The Manning Times on Thursday, December 13.