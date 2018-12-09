Turbeville Parade replaced by drive-through donation event and visit with Santa

Last Updated: December 9, 2018 at 10:28 am

The Joy of Giving Christmas parade, scheduled for December 8 in Turbeville, has been cancelled due to forecast rain.

“We had a great parade planned,” said Jenna Windham, the chairman of the Christmas Committee and a member of the Turbeville Business Association.

Though the parade cannot take place, the Town of Turbeville has made alternate plans, with the assistance of the Turbeville Business Association. The event was planned as a charity event, which would take food and monetary donations to help with the Walker-Gamble holiday food project, and the Town doesn’t want the project to lose out because of rain.

Ruby Simmons, who has collected for this project in the past, is continuing her long history of feeding families during the holidays. She collects food and donations and puts boxes of food together for underprivileged families in the Turbeville area. These include hams and turkeys and often enough food to ensure extra for the new year.

Simmons’ goal is to ensure underprivileged families won’t miss out on the traditional family dinners associated with the holidays. Over the Thanksgiving holiday this year, Simmons was able to feed 36 families, according to Windham.

“We decided this year we needed to give back and help our neighbors, too,” said Windham.

As a result, the Town of Turbeville has arranged for Santa to visit Town Hall from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, and a drive-through donation event will also be held. During this event, those wishing to donate canned goods, other non-perishable food items or money can drive into the parking lot to drop off their donations.

“I know it’s going to be nasty, but folks won’t even have to leave their cars, unless they want to go see Santa,” said Windham. “Our elves will be right at their windows to take their donations.”

For those who cannot make it to the event, donations may be dropped off at Walker-Gamble Elementary’s front office, East Clarendon’s front office, Citizens Bank, The Pink Petunia Gift Shop or Town Hall. Donations need to be received by Wednesday, December 12, to give time for Simmons to prepare the food boxes before the school Christmas break.