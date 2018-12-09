A new director for the shelter

Last Updated: December 9, 2018 at 10:26 am

There’s a new shelter director in town, and he’s already making strides at A Second Chance Animal Shelter.

Jackson Padgett was raised in Charleston, although he’s been in Florida for some time. With a background as a hotelier for 30 years, Padgett helped build the Seminole Hard Rock Hotels and Casinos, staying in Florida to run those for many years. Eventually he acquired sports bars and restaurants of his own.

Padgett retired a few years ago and sold his businesses. His mother had moved to the Elloree area, and he visited her there.

“I came to hang out with my mom, and I decided to stay,” said Padgett.

After a while, Padgett knew he needed something to keep him busy. His sister had heard A Second Chance was looking for a new executive director, and she knew of Padgett’s deep love for animals. Padgett reached out to the shelter and discovered they were indeed looking for an executive director to assist with grant writing and to help push projects through.

Although Padgett admits to having little experience with grant writing, he does have a wealth of experience dealing with businesses and writing performance projections and budgets, which helps him with the financial aspects of grant writing.

Padgett met with the ladies at the shelter, saw their efforts and saw the need for some kind of assistance. He felt led to get involved, changing his career focus to assisting animals with quality of life.

Since his time there, Padgett has jumped in with both feet. To date, he has applied for quite a few grants, ranging from $500-$50,000 in value, and has received several. He has reached out to the Charleston Animal Shelter, and they have assisted him in learning which organizations have grants available and which businesses are willing to assist shelters financially.

Recently, the shelter’s driveway was paved with secondary asphalt, making it easier for visitors to reach the shelter. Along with several other grants in the works, he’s working toward getting a 25 percent federal subsidy for the payroll.

“We’ve had great responses, especially from Senator Graham’s office,” said Padgett. “They’re very helpful there.”

Padgett is also working with Chewy.com, Alpo and Pedigree toward getting food donations directly from the companies. This will be added to the food already donated by WalMart. On top of this, they are working toward getting a climate-controlled storage building on the property to house the food.

Padgett will attend the Clarendon Hall Christmas breakfast, and the school has offered to donate $5 in cash per student.

“We are dependent upon the generosity of others, and we have a wonderful community who is very generous,” said Padgett. New donation boxes are also in the works. Padgett is looking at various outlets where he’d like to place the donation boxes.

With 10-12 calls per day from people wishing to bring animals in to the shelter, most of which have been picked up from or seen on the side of the road, Padgett is concerned about the shelter’s full capacity. However, he refuses to turn anyone away.

One of his goals is to gain enough in donations to offer food to those willing to temporarily foster the animals they find until forever homes can be found, thereby offsetting the cost to individuals who can help.

In the meantime, Padgett is excited about the upcoming adoption event on December 8 at Quality Shipping & Printing.

“We’re just going to sit outside under a tent by a table and have puppies and dogs and cats with us. We’re going to do same-day adoptions. If someone wants a wonderful new animal, we’ll vet them right there on the spot and let them go home with a furry friend. And the furry friend can have a permanent new home,” said Padgett.

He realizes this is a temporary solution, however, as the inflow of animals never ends. He’s pushing hard to find ways to expand the buildings and to improve the spaces provided for the animals in their care. While he’d love to take every animal home, he satisfies himself with doing all he can do to ensure no animal is left out in the cold.