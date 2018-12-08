Murdered man’s family seeks answers

Last Updated: December 8, 2018 at 12:47 pm

Charles Lee Cummings Jr.’s family still has questions—a lot of them—and no one seems to be able to give them any answers.

On November 6, Cummings was shot to death in a residence where he lived at 8804 Paxville Highway. Cummings was hit twice in the chest and shoulder and subsequently died from these injuries. The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating, and the person who murdered Cummings is still at large.

“I know the Sheriff’s investigator is doing his part. He’s working on the case,” said Sylvia Vaughn, Cummings’ sister. “But personally, we knew him, and we know there’s not a motive.”

The situation was a shock to the whole family. They knew Cummings was not involved with a gang. He wasn’t a “thug” and wasn’t rich and was living with a friend in the friend’s home. This leaves the family desperate for answers, needing to know why his life was ended.

Cummings was a self-employed handy man who had just taken a new job. An hour prior to his death, he had been on the phone with his brother-in-law, with whom he was close. At no time during the conversation did Cummings sound stressed or afraid, nor did he share any concerns for his safety.

“He [Cummings] was about to start a new job right before this happened. When my brother-in-law talked to him, he [Cummings] was really excited. He was happy. He had no clue that this was going to happen,” said Vaughn.

After Cummings’ death, the body was sent out for an autopsy, and the family was denied the closure of being able to see his body. The body was finally released the day before the funeral, and the family was able to get that portion of closure. However, they’re ready to get real answers.

“We all grew up there in that town. That area is so small, and the word spread so fast,” said Vaughn, who lives in Columbia. “I know somebody knows something.”

The family is hoping someone will come forward with information. To facilitate this, they have created a Justice for Charles JR page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/justiceforcees/. The Sheriff’s Office recommended they work with Crimestoppers, and the case is now listed on the Midlands page at http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com/sitemenu.aspx?P=unsolved&ID=585. Tips may be submitted through that website. Crimestoppers may also be reached at 1-888-CRIME-SC. A $1,000 reward is offered for any information which leads to an arrest.

“We don’t know why or who did it. It makes it worse,” said Vaughn. “We had to bury him, but we don’t know what happened. We do not want the person who did this to get away with this.”