FINAL: Clarendon Hall varsity basketball

Clarendon Hall Varsity Boys traveled to Moncks Corner Friday and came away with a region win over St. John’s Christian Academy by a score of 64-49. The Saints were led by Zyan Gilmore with 24 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Tyrese Mitchum finished with a double double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Kade Elliott added nine points and collected five rebounds while Kylic Horton added eight points.

With the win, the Saints are 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in region play. The Saints will travel to North Charleston on Monday to take on Cathedral Academy.

Clarendon Hall Varsity Girls picked up their first win of the season over St. John’s Christian by a score of 26-21. The Lady Saints were led by Whitney Avins with 11 points. Bailey Corbett added six points and six rebounds. Mckenzie Bagnal had five points and seven rebounds while Amberly Way had four points and three rebounds. The Saints are now 1-1 in the region and 1-3 on the season.