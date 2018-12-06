OBITUARY: Wayne Allen Haselden

Last Updated: December 6, 2018 at 6:54 am

Wayne Allen Haselden, 65, husband of Annette Clark Haselden, passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at Palmetto Health Tuomey.

Born February 23, 1953, in Georgetown, he was a son of the late Austin O’Neil Haselden and the late Mae Dee Tilton Haselden.

He is survived by his wife of Manning; special caregiver and companion, Nell Wright; a daughter, Jeanette Hawkins (Alphonse); three sisters, Vera Randolph (Dallas), Diane Hodge (Donald) and Ardell Lane (James); four grandchildren, Cameron, Nicole, McKinze and Richard; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Audrey Broadway and Teresa Haselden; and two brothers, Raleigh Haselden and Harry Haselden.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org