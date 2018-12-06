OBITUARY: Carolyn Elizabeth Ives Brown

Carolyn Elizabeth Ives Brown, 66, wife of James C. Brown, died Monday, December 4, 2018, at her home.

Mrs. Brown was born April 18, 1952, in Greeleyville, SC, a daughter of the late Muret and Melva Ard Ives. She was a graduate of Williamsburg High School and was a home maker. Carolyn enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, coloring and looking at pictures.

Surviving Mrs. Brown, in addition to her husband James, of the home, are: her first husband, Allen Bryant; her daughter, Vicky Bryant, of Manning; her son, Allen Bryant, Jr., of Myrtle Beach; 3 grandchildren, Kevin (Janie Espinoza) Robinson, Brittany (Ian) Vincent, and Jesse Robinson; 2 great grandchildren, Stormy and Jacob Robinson; and 2 brothers, Leroy (Betty) Ives and William Ives. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Ives. Mrs. Brown’s family would like to add a special thank you to Carolyn’s nurses, Shannon and Cynthia, who took such good care of Carolyn.

Graveside funeral services celebrating Mrs. Brown’s life will be 11 AM Friday, December 7, 2018, at Kingstree Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Brown’s family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 to 8 PM at Williamsburg Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502-0551. Online condolences may be sent to the family on the obituaries page at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com.