FINAL: LMA JV boys

Last Updated: December 6, 2018 at 6:59 am

The Laurence Manning JV boys beat Carolina Academy on Monday night with a final score of 37-26. Top scorers for LMA were Mickey Jordan with 12 points, Jaden Sanders with nine points, Austin Geddings with eight points and Kaden Nivens with five points. Top scorers for Carolina Academy were Adam Evans with 11 points adn Breannan Smith with eight points.

The LMA JV boys beat First Baptist on Tuesday night with a final score of 39-36. Top scorers for LMA were Mickey Jordan with 13 points, Bryce Acord with 12 points, Davis Campbell with seven points, Jaden Sanders with four points, Kaden Nivens with two points and Coleman Yates with one point. Top scorers for First Baptist were Gordon Stone with 13 points and John Ravenel with nine points.