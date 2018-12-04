Stolen Boat

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information.

Please be on the lookout for a Cabin Toon Boat stolen from the White Oak One area between 11/26/2018 and 11/28/2018. The boat is a 19′, 1989 Crest 3 Tri-toon, white in color, with a 10×10 bronze cabin built on it. The boat has a 115 HP Yamaha boat motor on it. If you have any information, please contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 435-4414.