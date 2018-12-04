Robbery

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information.

On 12/01/2018, an Armed Robbery occurred at the Marathon Gas Station at 3343 Paxville Hwy (Hwy 261) in Manning near Exit 119 on I-95 at approximately 8:10 p.m. A white male with a distinct nose was wearing what appeared to be gray sweat pants, a black hoodie with something red on the shirt underneath, black tennis shoes with a white bottom and also something black covering his face came into the store. The subject was armed with a black hand gun.

The subject made the store clerk get on his knees and put his head down by the cash register. The subject then took the cash out of the drawer and ran toward Hwy 261 in the direction of I-95. There was not any video footage of any vehicle caught on camera. If you have any information on this individual, please contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department at (803) 435-4414.