Drug Bust
by Laura Stone | December 4, 2018 9:41 pm
The following is a press release from the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department and Manning City Police Department.
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office and Manning City Police Department Joint Narcotics Unit, with assistance from Williamsburg County S.O., Sumter County S.O. and SLED over the past year have conducted an investigation of illegal drug activity throughout Clarendon County, S.C. On Thursday, November 29, 2018, members of the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, Manning Police Department and S.C. Probation and Parole executed multiple arrest warrants throughout Clarendon County, S.C. The investigation thus far has yielded 34 suspects involved in the illegal drug trade and 138 arrest warrants in Clarendon County, S.C. The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected at a later date in connection with this investigation.
The following is a list of suspects arrested by the Clarendon County/ Manning PD Narcotics Unit.
Desmond Abraham (40 YOA)
Manning/Paxville SC
Dist. Of Crack Cocaine 2nd (2 counts)
Dist. Of Crack Cocaine w/in ½ mile of school or park (2 counts)
Bobby Butler (63 YOA)
Alcolu SC
Dist. Of Crack Cocaine 1st (3 Counts)
Dist. Of Crack Cocaine w/in ½ mile of school or park (3 counts)
Saul Butler (48 YOA)
New Zion SC
Dist. Of Crack Cocaine 1st
Cindy Calvin (40 YOA)
Manning SC
Dist. Of Crack 1st
Dist. Of Crack within ½ mile of school or park
Dist. Of Methamphetamine 1st.
Dist. Of Methamphetamine w/in ½ mile of school or park
Jamari Canty (19 YOA)
Manning SC
Dist. Of Marijuana 1st (3 counts)
Tyrone Cubbage (58 YOA)
Manning SC
Dist. Of Crack Cocaine 3rd
Dist. Of Crack Cocaine w/in ½ mile of school or park
Kerry Doughty Jr. (20 YOA)
Manning SC
Dist. Of Methamphetamine 1st
Dist. Of Methamphetamine w/in ½ mile of school or park
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
Dist. Of Marijuana 1st
Dist. Of Marijuana w/in ½ mile of school or park
Mantson Epps (40 YOA)
Manning SC
Dist. of Crack Cocaine 2nd (3 Counts)
Dist. Of Crack Cocaine w/in ½ mile of school or park (3 counts)
Possession of Crack Cocaine 2nd
Brandon Gibson (28 YOA)
Manning SC
Dist. Of Crack Cocaine (3 counts)
Dist. OF Crack Cocaine w/in ½ mile of school or park (3 counts)
Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine
Moses Gibbs (38 YOA)
Manning SC
Distribution of Crack Cocaine 1st (x5)
Distribution of Crack Cocaine w/in ½ mile of school or park
Terrell Gibbs (27 YOA)
Manning SC
Dist. Of Marijuana 1st/Dist. OF Marijuana w/in ½ mile of school or park
Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana
Jacuba Green (38 YOA)
Summerton SC
Dist. Of Crack Cocaine 3rd Offense (2 counts)
Dist. Of Crack Cocaine w/in ½ mile of school or park (2 counts)
Jerel Hardy (23 YOA)
Manning SC
Dist. Of Marijuana 1st Offense
Dist. OF Marijuana w/in ½ mile of School or park
Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana
Ricky Hicks (47 YOA)
Manning SC
Dist. Of Crack Cocaine 2nd (8 counts)
Dist. Of Crack Cocaine w/in ½ mile of School or park (7 counts)
Joe Jackson Jr. (29 YOA)
Summerton SC
Possession with intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine 3rd
Poss. w/intent to Dist. Crack Cocaine w/in ½ mile of School or park
Marques Kennedy (26 YOA)
Manning SC
Dist. Of Marijuana 1st
Dist. OF Marijuana w/in ½ mile of school or park
Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana
Curtis Lawson (31 YOA)
Summerton SC
Dist. Of Crack Cocaine 2nd (2 counts)
Denise Miller (33 YOA)
Manning SC
Dist. Of Crack Cocaine 1st
Dist. of Crack Cocaine w/in ½ mile of school or park
Dist. Of Marijuana 1st (4 counts)
Dist. Of Marijuana w/in ½ mile of school or park (4 counts)
Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana (3 counts)
Alonzo Richburg (57 YOA)
Manning SC
Dist. Of Crack Cocaine 1st
Dist. OF Crack cocaine w/in ½ mile of school or park
Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine
Keith Sumpter (43 YOA)
Manning SC
Dist. Of Crack Cocaine 1st (3 counts)
Dist. Of Crack Cocaine w/in ½ mile of school or park (3 counts)
Toroney Tindal (30 YOA)
Summerton SC
Dist. Of Crack Cocaine 2nd
