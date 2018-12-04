Drug Bust

The following is a press release from the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department and Manning City Police Department.

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office and Manning City Police Department Joint Narcotics Unit, with assistance from Williamsburg County S.O., Sumter County S.O. and SLED over the past year have conducted an investigation of illegal drug activity throughout Clarendon County, S.C. On Thursday, November 29, 2018, members of the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, Manning Police Department and S.C. Probation and Parole executed multiple arrest warrants throughout Clarendon County, S.C. The investigation thus far has yielded 34 suspects involved in the illegal drug trade and 138 arrest warrants in Clarendon County, S.C. The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected at a later date in connection with this investigation.

The following is a list of suspects arrested by the Clarendon County/ Manning PD Narcotics Unit.

Desmond Abraham (40 YOA)

Manning/Paxville SC

Dist. Of Crack Cocaine 2nd (2 counts)

Dist. Of Crack Cocaine w/in ½ mile of school or park (2 counts)

Bobby Butler (63 YOA)

Alcolu SC

Dist. Of Crack Cocaine 1st (3 Counts)

Dist. Of Crack Cocaine w/in ½ mile of school or park (3 counts)

Saul Butler (48 YOA)

New Zion SC

Dist. Of Crack Cocaine 1st

Cindy Calvin (40 YOA)

Manning SC

Dist. Of Crack 1st

Dist. Of Crack within ½ mile of school or park

Dist. Of Methamphetamine 1st.

Dist. Of Methamphetamine w/in ½ mile of school or park

Jamari Canty (19 YOA)

Manning SC

Dist. Of Marijuana 1st (3 counts)

Tyrone Cubbage (58 YOA)

Manning SC

Dist. Of Crack Cocaine 3rd

Dist. Of Crack Cocaine w/in ½ mile of school or park

Kerry Doughty Jr. (20 YOA)

Manning SC

Dist. Of Methamphetamine 1st

Dist. Of Methamphetamine w/in ½ mile of school or park

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

Dist. Of Marijuana 1st

Dist. Of Marijuana w/in ½ mile of school or park

Mantson Epps (40 YOA)

Manning SC

Dist. of Crack Cocaine 2nd (3 Counts)

Dist. Of Crack Cocaine w/in ½ mile of school or park (3 counts)

Possession of Crack Cocaine 2nd

Brandon Gibson (28 YOA)

Manning SC

Dist. Of Crack Cocaine (3 counts)

Dist. OF Crack Cocaine w/in ½ mile of school or park (3 counts)

Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine

Moses Gibbs (38 YOA)

Manning SC

Distribution of Crack Cocaine 1st (x5)

Distribution of Crack Cocaine w/in ½ mile of school or park

Terrell Gibbs (27 YOA)

Manning SC

Dist. Of Marijuana 1st/Dist. OF Marijuana w/in ½ mile of school or park

Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana

Jacuba Green (38 YOA)

Summerton SC

Dist. Of Crack Cocaine 3rd Offense (2 counts)

Dist. Of Crack Cocaine w/in ½ mile of school or park (2 counts)

Jerel Hardy (23 YOA)

Manning SC

Dist. Of Marijuana 1st Offense

Dist. OF Marijuana w/in ½ mile of School or park

Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana

Ricky Hicks (47 YOA)

Manning SC

Dist. Of Crack Cocaine 2nd (8 counts)

Dist. Of Crack Cocaine w/in ½ mile of School or park (7 counts)

Joe Jackson Jr. (29 YOA)

Summerton SC

Possession with intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine 3rd

Poss. w/intent to Dist. Crack Cocaine w/in ½ mile of School or park

Marques Kennedy (26 YOA)

Manning SC

Dist. Of Marijuana 1st

Dist. OF Marijuana w/in ½ mile of school or park

Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana

Curtis Lawson (31 YOA)

Summerton SC

Dist. Of Crack Cocaine 2nd (2 counts)

Denise Miller (33 YOA)

Manning SC

Dist. Of Crack Cocaine 1st

Dist. of Crack Cocaine w/in ½ mile of school or park

Dist. Of Marijuana 1st (4 counts)

Dist. Of Marijuana w/in ½ mile of school or park (4 counts)

Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana (3 counts)

Alonzo Richburg (57 YOA)

Manning SC

Dist. Of Crack Cocaine 1st

Dist. OF Crack cocaine w/in ½ mile of school or park

Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine

Keith Sumpter (43 YOA)

Manning SC

Dist. Of Crack Cocaine 1st (3 counts)

Dist. Of Crack Cocaine w/in ½ mile of school or park (3 counts)

Toroney Tindal (30 YOA)

Summerton SC

Dist. Of Crack Cocaine 2nd