OBITUARY: Linda Mae Davis Scott

Linda Mae Davis Scott, 71, widow of Cecil Gunter “Lucky” Scott Sr., died Sunday, December 2, 2018, at her home.

Born June 21, 1947, in Dillon, she was a daughter of the late Edward N. Davis Jr. and the late Mary Nell Player Davis. She was a retired administrative assistant with Clarendon County School District Two with 30 years of service and a member of Paxville Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son, William Hampton Scott (April) of Camden; a daughter, Mary Michelle Cantey (Steve) of Blythewood; a daughter-in-law, Rachel Lynn Scott Thompson (Dave) of Sumter; two brothers, Floyd Lacewell Jr. (Cathy) of Ajo, Arizona and Edward N. Davis III (Tammy) of Lake Gaston, North Carolina; two sisters, Sylvia Lacewell Young of Santee and Helen Cherry (Bob Bove) of Moyock, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Christopher Brian Scott (Kayla), Cecil Gunter “Trey” Scott III, Katie Elizabeth Harrison, Aaron Michael Harrison, Colby Brian Cantey, Austin Scott Cantey and Emily Catherine Cantey; three great grandchildren, Chloe Grace Scott, Wyatt Gunter Scott and Madalyn Grace Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Cecil Gunter “Scottie” Scott Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at Paxville Baptist Church with the Revs. Jim Johnson, Gene Mosier, Dave Thompson and Lawrence Carrigan officiating. Entombment will follow in the Paxville Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tee Carrigan, Anthony Carrigan, Lawrence Carrigan, Timmy Davis, Billy Davis and Chris Davis.

Honorary pallbearers will be Wade McLeod, Donnie Brown, Don McLeod and Connor Davis.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence, 223 Oak Cove Drive, Columbia.

Memorials may be made to Paxville Baptist Church, 10278 Lewis Road, Manning, SC 29102.

The family would like to thank Kaye & Regency Hospice for all of their loving care and attention.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org