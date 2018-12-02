FINAL: Scott’s Branch vs. Manning High Varsity Boys

The Eagles of Scott’s Branch Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team played their fourth game in six days against their eight-miles-apart rival. The Eagles fought the Monarchs hard for a half. However, the Eagles fell 46-75 to move to 0-4 on the season. Leading the Eagles in Scoring was Joakeek Stevens with 10 points and three steals. C.J. Hickman added eight points. Ny’Quan Lee scored seven points. Zakee Randell and Antayivius Stukes both scored five points a piece. The Eagles will travel to Denmark-Olar Tuesday. Tip-off is at 5 p.m.