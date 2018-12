FINAL: LMA Varsity Lady Cats

The LMA Varsity Lady Cats won on the road at Ben Lippen 47-34. After at 25-point game against Kings Academy, Lexi Bennett scored another 26 points Friday night. Trinity Harrington scored 8, Audrey Bennett 4, Breanna Boykin 3 and Vivian Bryant, Katherine Burns and Rlizabrth Hicks each added 2.

The Lady Cats are now 3-0 with a game on Monday night at home against Carolina Academy.