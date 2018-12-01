Clarendon Pilot Club presents checks to charitable organizations

Margaret Robertson of the Clarendon Pilot Club presented checks to several organizations using the money the Pilots received during the recent Walk for Brain Health event.

Pictured left to right are GG Cutter, President of the Manning Rotary Club CART Program for Alzheimer’s Research; Camp Director Marie Aimonia, who received a check for Camp Burnt Gin; Kim Dault, a registered agent, who received a check for Wounded Warriors; Charlotte McDaris, who received a check for United Ministries; Alonzo McDonald, the sponsor of the Manning High School FFA, and Jania Blackwell, the club’s president, who received a check for the MHS FFA; and Bryson Woodard, the president of the Laurence Manning Academy Anchor Club, and McKenzie Truett, the club’s secretary, who received a check for the LMA Anchor Club.

Two recipients were not pictured, as they could not attend. However, they will receive their checks at a later time. These were the Council on Aging and the Special Olympics.