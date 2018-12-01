Clarendon County Students visit Washington, D.C.

Submitted Article.

Two Manning High School students, both also enrolled at the F.E. Dubose Career Center in the Culinary Arts program, recently visited Washington, D.C. Jordan Shaw, Vice President of Community Service with Family Careers and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), and William Shaw, Vice President of Finance with FCCLA, attended the Capital Leadership Conference while there.

Conference sessions focused on networking, professionalism, strategic planning and advocacy around key issues facing teens today. In addition, they attended a special training session presented by Jane Lucas, Special assistant to President Donald Trump.

Shaw and Shaw visited Capitol Hill, where they met with Deputy Legislative Education staffers from the offices of Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator Tim Scott and Congressman Jim Clyburn. During these meetings, advocates Shaw and Shaw explained how career and technical education impacts teens, preparing them to be college-and-career ready. The two also advocated for a stronger Career and Technical Education Act, asking the staffers for continued support for the Act.

Jean Kinlaw-Shaw is the FCCLA advisor for F.E. DuBose and attended the events with them.