OBITUARY: Sylvia Christina Ash Herlong

Last Updated: November 30, 2018 at 10:36 am

Sylvia Christina Ash Herlong, 83, widow of Hoyt Herlong, died Monday, November 26, 2018, at her home.

Born October 12, 1935, in Aurora, Missouri, she was a daughter of the late Sidney A. Ash and the late Bertha M. Powers Ash.

She is survived by a son, Hoyt Henson Herlong (Barbara Roy) of Atlantic Beach, Florida; two grandchildren, Kyle Herlong of Atlantic Beach, Florida and Laura Jayne Adams (Justin) of Greer.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at New Covenant Presbyterian Church.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org