FINAL: Manning Junior High Boys and Girls Basketball
by Laura Stone | November 30, 2018 10:26 am
Last Updated: November 30, 2018 at 12:06 pm
The Manning Junior High girls basketball team won tonight against Alice Drive with a final score of 34-12. The leading scorers were Taylor Gourdine with 12 points, Samyia Witherspoon with 9 points and Delbria Joe with six points.
The boys basketball team lost, however, with a final score of 16-44. The leading scorers Jacob Kinnard with 13 points and Justin Daniels with nine points.
The MJHS teams play again on Monday and Thursday.
