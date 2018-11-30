FINAL: Manning Junior High Boys and Girls Basketball

Last Updated: November 30, 2018 at 12:06 pm

The Manning Junior High girls basketball team won tonight against Alice Drive with a final score of 34-12. The leading scorers were Taylor Gourdine with 12 points, Samyia Witherspoon with 9 points and Delbria Joe with six points.

The boys basketball team lost, however, with a final score of 16-44. The leading scorers Jacob Kinnard with 13 points and Justin Daniels with nine points.

The MJHS teams play again on Monday and Thursday.