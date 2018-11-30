FINAL: LMA basketball

The LMA JV Girls team won its first game of the season against The King’s Academy in Florence on Thursday night, with a final score of 31-14. Madison Truett led the ‘Cats with 11 points, Carleigh Moore with seven, LB Brogdon with six, Lindsey Barwick with four, and Paisley Anderson and Ansley Nelson each with one.

For The King’s Academy, Mikala John scored 12 points, and Sarah Porter and Gabriel Finklea each scored one.

The LMA JV Boys team also won against The King’s Academy, with a final score of 56-22. Leading scorers for LMA were Jaden Sanders with 17 points, Bryce Acord with nine, Austin Geddings with eight, Davis Campbell with six, and Kam Belser, Mickey Jordan and Kaden Nivens all with four each.

For The King’s Academy, AJ McRae scored five points.

The LMA Varsity Lady Cats defeated The King’s Academy, with a final score of 63-40. Leading scorers for LMA were Lexi Bennett with 25 points, Katherine Burns with 14, Audrey Bennett with eight, Carrie Rickenbaker with seven, Breanna Boykin with four, Rollin Barwick with three and Trinity Harrington with two.