FINAL: Clarendon Hall vs. Scott’s Branch varsity boys
by Laura Stone | November 30, 2018 10:31 am
Clarendon Hall Varsity Boys defeated Scott’s Branch Thursday at Scott’s Branch by a score of 78-69. Zyan Gilmore led the Saints in 1st game of the season with 25 points, 8 rebounds and 8 steals. Kylic Horton and Tyrese Mitchum added 11 points each with Horton grabbing 7 rebounds and Mitchum with 6. Kade Elliott finished with 8 points, 6 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.
Box Score
Gilmore 25, Horton 11, Mitchum 11, Elliott 8,
Miller 5, Boyd 5, James 5, Black 4, Davis 4.
