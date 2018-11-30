FINAL: Clarendon Hall vs. Scott’s Branch varsity boys

Clarendon Hall Varsity Boys defeated Scott’s Branch Thursday at Scott’s Branch by a score of 78-69. Zyan Gilmore led the Saints in 1st game of the season with 25 points, 8 rebounds and 8 steals. Kylic Horton and Tyrese Mitchum added 11 points each with Horton grabbing 7 rebounds and Mitchum with 6. Kade Elliott finished with 8 points, 6 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.

Box Score

Gilmore 25, Horton 11, Mitchum 11, Elliott 8,

Miller 5, Boyd 5, James 5, Black 4, Davis 4.