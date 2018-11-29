St. Peter’s Masonic Lodge recognizes ladies’ service

The ladies listen as a speaker addresses those who attended.

St. Peter’s Masonic Lodge held their annual ladies’ night on November 13 at Porter Jacks in Manning. The event recognized the ladies who support the Masons all year long. Often, fundraisers and meetings keep the Masons out late and away from home, and these ladies step in to assist in any way they can.

During this year’s ceremony, two Masonic widows, Jeanie Geddings and Betty Strange, were each presented with a single white rose in recognition. Chaplain Carl Farley made the presentations.

Local businesses donated items to be awarded to the ladies as thank you gifts for their selflessness and giving spirits. These gifts ranged from jewelry to oil changes to cleaning products. A meal was also provided, prepared by Wendy David and the staff at Porter Jacks.

The businesses who donated items included Brunson’s Pharmacy, Linda’s Boutique, Big T Jewelers, Belladonna Boutique, Merle Norman, The Monkey Grinder, Maree’s Beauty Shop, The Giggling Gator, Cissy’s, The Mooing Elephant, T.J.’s Auto World, The Studio, Calla Lily Café, Palmetto Outdoor, Lakevue Landing, D&H BBQ, NAPA Auto Parts, Quality Printers, Witt Automotive, Southern Flair, Garden House Floral Studio and Casey & Corey Blackmon.

St. Peter’s Masonic Lodge is grateful and offers thanks to the all of the local businesses who donated gifts for these amazing ladies.